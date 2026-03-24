Bomb Scare Disrupts Delhi Budget Presentation
Hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's budget presentation, the Delhi Assembly received a bomb threat via email, leading to heightened security and investigations. The threat mentioned several high-profile figures, leading to a swift response from security forces and ongoing anti-sabotage measures to ensure safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Ahead of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's budget presentation, the Delhi Legislative Assembly was shaken by a bomb threat, received via email early Tuesday morning.
Police and security experts swiftly responded, securing the premises and launching a detailed investigation into the origins of the threat. The alarming email, sent to both the assembly and Speaker Vijender Gupta, cited high-profile dignitaries, escalating concerns.
As anti-sabotage checks ensued, security measures were tightened in and around the venue, ensuring the safety of officials and the public, while inquiries continue to trace the source of the threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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