Bomb Scare Disrupts Delhi Budget Presentation

Ahead of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's budget presentation, the Delhi Legislative Assembly was shaken by a bomb threat, received via email early Tuesday morning.

Police and security experts swiftly responded, securing the premises and launching a detailed investigation into the origins of the threat. The alarming email, sent to both the assembly and Speaker Vijender Gupta, cited high-profile dignitaries, escalating concerns.

As anti-sabotage checks ensued, security measures were tightened in and around the venue, ensuring the safety of officials and the public, while inquiries continue to trace the source of the threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)