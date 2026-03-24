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Assam's Creative Campaign to Boost Voter Turnout in Assembly Polls

Assam is launching creative initiatives to boost voter participation in upcoming assembly polls. Under the SVEEP programme directed by the Election Commission, activities like street plays, contests, and digital events aim to educate citizens on their democratic rights. Local icons are enlisted to reach diverse voter demographics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:14 IST
Assam's Creative Campaign to Boost Voter Turnout in Assembly Polls
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Assam has embarked on a creative journey to enhance voter participation in the forthcoming assembly elections through a slew of initiatives. These efforts, part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, aim to educate and mobilize citizens on their democratic rights.

The campaign features diverse activities such as street plays, rangoli competitions, and digital events. These activities, overseen by the Chief Electoral Officer, seek to raise awareness and boost voter turnout across the state's districts.

In a bid to connect with a varied demographic, local celebrities and unique mascots have been introduced as campaign icons. Prominent personalities like vlogger Abhinav Borah and para-cyclist Rakesh Banik are playing pivotal roles in the outreach programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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