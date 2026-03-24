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Crackdown on Narcotics: Six Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Officials in Jammu and Kashmir reported the arrest of six alleged drug peddlers in Udhampur and Samba districts. The arrests led to the recovery of varying quantities of heroin. The accused were booked under NDPS cases, and investigations are ongoing. This highlights increased vigilance against drug trafficking in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:02 IST
Crackdown on Narcotics: Six Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir
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In a significant operation against drug trafficking, six individuals were arrested for allegedly peddling heroin in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Samba districts. The joint efforts of the police forces resulted in the apprehension of Mahandeep Singh, Suresh Kumar, Vikram Kumar, Ram Puri, Dhananjay Partap, and Farman Ali across various locations.

According to official reports, the seizures included 10.27 grams of heroin from Singh, 1.54 grams from Suresh Kumar, and 5.74 grams from Vikram Kumar. Meanwhile, Ram Puri and Dhananjay Partap were found with over seven grams each, and Farman Ali had 9.70 grams of heroin in his possession.

All the suspects were charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate these cases as part of their ongoing efforts to combat drug-related activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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