Tragic Stabbing Incident: Two Juveniles Apprehended in Delhi

In a development shaking north Delhi, two juveniles have been taken into custody after allegedly fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy over what officials describe as a longstanding feud.

The tragic incident unfolded on March 22 in the Gali Gaddhya area of Sadar Bazar, when the suspects and an accomplice rode to the scene and launched their attack.

Police were quick to respond, registering a case following the mother's complaint and capturing the alleged perpetrators within a day. Investigators recovered key evidence including a scooter, and bloody clothes and shoes, as they continue to seek the third suspect involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)