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Tragic Stabbing Incident: Two Juveniles Apprehended in Delhi

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar. The attack, rooted in a former enmity, was executed with a sharp weapon. The police acted swiftly, apprehending the suspects and gathering crucial evidence for a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:19 IST
Tragic Stabbing Incident: Two Juveniles Apprehended in Delhi
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In a development shaking north Delhi, two juveniles have been taken into custody after allegedly fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy over what officials describe as a longstanding feud.

The tragic incident unfolded on March 22 in the Gali Gaddhya area of Sadar Bazar, when the suspects and an accomplice rode to the scene and launched their attack.

Police were quick to respond, registering a case following the mother's complaint and capturing the alleged perpetrators within a day. Investigators recovered key evidence including a scooter, and bloody clothes and shoes, as they continue to seek the third suspect involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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