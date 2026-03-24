US-Iran Tensions: Struggle for Peace Amidst Rising Death Toll

US President Donald Trump sparked hope by suggesting productive talks were underway with Iran to de-escalate the ongoing conflict. Despite these assertions, Iran denied such discussions were happening, as tensions persist over control of the Strait of Hormuz.

The war's implications have caused turmoil in global financial markets, driving oil prices to oscillate sharply due to the uncertain duration of hostilities. The region sees a mounting death toll and significant civilian displacement in Iran, Lebanon, and surrounding areas.

In a separate development, South Korea announced plans to boost nuclear and coal power production to reduce reliance on natural gas, amidst the geopolitical tensions. The conflict, characterized by frequent missile strikes and warnings, underscores the critical state of affairs in the Gulf region.

(With inputs from agencies.)