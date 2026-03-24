Dramatic Midnight Arrest: Notorious Robbery Gang Leader Apprehended

A man wanted in connection with an Rs 85 lakh armed robbery and a previous murder case was captured in central Delhi's IP Estate area following a brief gunfight, police reported on Tuesday.

Ajay alias Kaliya, age 34, from Usmanpur, allegedly masterminded the robbery, leading a small gang of four to five criminals. Specific intelligence prompted police to set a trap on March 23 near the Rose Garden service road on MG Road. Ajay was expected around midnight on a stolen scooter to potentially commit another crime.

When approached by law enforcement, Ajay attempted to escape, initiating gunfire at the officers, hitting an inspector's bulletproof vest. The officers fired in self-defense, targeting his legs and subsequently detained him. Ajay was taken to LNJP Hospital under police custody for treatment. A pistol, live cartridges, and the stolen scooter and a mobile phone were recovered at the scene. Police revealed his involvement in numerous robberies, murders, thefts, and Arms Act violations across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, continuing efforts to track down his accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)