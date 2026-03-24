France's Unease: The Unpredictable Ally Impacting Security
The French Army Chief expressed concern over the unpredictability of the United States as an ally, highlighting the impact on France's security and interests. The unpredictable military operations by the US without prior information are causing France to reassess its defense strategies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:06 IST
- Country:
- France
The French Army Chief has voiced concerns regarding the United States' erratic behavior as an ally, which he claims is affecting France's security and interests.
Speaking at a defense forum in Paris, the General underscored the surprise felt by France when the US conducted military operations without prior notification, despite being an ally.
This unpredictability from the US poses challenges for France's strategic planning and impacts its broader geopolitical interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cybersecurity Incidents Double: National Capital Leads in Reports
Iran Appoints New Security Chief Amid Rising Tensions
Bihar's Bold Move: High-Security Prison to Rise on Adhaura Hills
Iran names Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as new secretary of Supreme National Security Council, replacing late Ali Larijani, reports AP.
Kyiv's Quest for Security: Ukraine Seeks U.S. Commitment Amid Global Tensions