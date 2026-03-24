Trump's Pursuit of Peace: A Middle Eastern Endeavor
U.S. President Donald Trump is intent on negotiating a deal with Iran to end Middle Eastern hostilities, despite skepticism from Israeli officials who doubt Iran will comply. Negotiations include nuclear and missile program restrictions. Israel's Netanyahu notes Trump's aim to leverage military successes into a peace deal.
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U.S. President Donald Trump is eager to negotiate a deal with Iran to quell ongoing hostilities in the Middle East, according to three senior Israeli officials. However, they express doubts about Iran's willingness to comply with U.S. demands in any future negotiations.
The breakdown of talks on February 28, which coincided with the launch of a U.S.-Israeli offensive on Iran, have left prospects uncertain. Secretary demands involve significant limitations on Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
Despite this, Trump claimed 'very good and productive' discussions had taken place, a notion Iran denied. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu notes Trump's intent to leverage military accomplishments into a strategic peace agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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