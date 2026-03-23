Transnational Corruption and Asset Recovery: A United Front
At the 12th Steering Committee Meeting of the GlobE Network, Indian officials emphasized the critical importance of asset recovery as a true measure of enforcement success in global anti-corruption efforts. The meeting highlighted the role of international cooperation, secure communication, and the GlobE Network in fighting transnational corruption.
- Country:
- India
In a strong assertion at the 12th Steering Committee Meeting of the GlobE Network, ED Director Rahul Navin labeled asset recovery as a decisive factor in the battle against transnational corruption. The meeting, held in the national capital, focused on how international collaboration and technology can act as catalysts for enforcement success.
The Enforcement Directorate has reported significant progress, recovering assets worth approximately USD 5.6 billion. Director Navin emphasized the agency's commitment to tracing and restituting proceeds of crime under the framework of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption.
CBI Director Praveen Sood also highlighted international cooperation as a necessity rather than a choice, praising the GlobE Network's Secure Communication Platform for facilitating real-time information exchange among authorities. With delegates from 15 countries, the meeting aimed to reinforce strategic priorities and bolster anti-corruption mechanisms on a global scale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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