King Charles Supports Jewish Charity Amid Rising Antisemitism
King Charles has become the patron of one of Britain's largest Jewish charities, the Community Security Trust, amid rising antisemitic incidents. This move reflects his commitment to tolerance and interfaith dialogue. Recent attacks, including arson in north London, underline the ongoing concern about antisemitism in the UK.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:19 IST
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- United Kingdom
King Charles has accepted the role of patron for Britain's prominent Jewish charity, the Community Security Trust, in response to escalating antisemitic incidents across the UK.
His decision, however, preempts a recent arson attack in north London, representing a broader commitment to tolerance, inclusion, and interfaith discussion.
As concerns over antisemitism surge in Britain, the recent attack on Jewish ambulances has sparked a deeper investigation into potential international ties, underscoring the urgency of addressing religious intolerance.
(With inputs from agencies.)