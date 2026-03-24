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Tragedy Strikes: Cold Storage Collapse Claims Lives in Prayagraj

The collapse of a cold storage facility in Prayagraj resulted in four deaths and 14 injuries. Owner Ansar Ahmad has been detained for questioning. Authorities are investigating the incident with a preliminary report expected in two days. The collapse also caused an ammonia gas leak, prompting area-wide panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:29 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Cold Storage Collapse Claims Lives in Prayagraj
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Prayagraj, a cold storage facility collapse claimed the lives of four workers and injured 14 others. The facility owner, Ansar Ahmad, has been detained by police for further questioning.

The collapse occurred on Monday afternoon in the Phaphamau area. Authorities have registered an FIR against several named and unnamed individuals in connection with the incident, as disclosed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat.

The district administration has ordered a thorough probe into the incident. District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma assigned Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Vinita Singh to investigate, with a preliminary report due in two days and a comprehensive report in seven. Besides the casualties, the collapse resulted in an ammonia gas leak, causing panic in the vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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