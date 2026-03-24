Caspian Tensions: Russia's Firm Stance Amid Iran Conflict

The Kremlin has issued a stern warning, declaring it would react negatively to any extension of the Iran conflict into the Caspian Sea, as reported by spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.

The tension follows Israel's recent confirmation of carried-out strikes against the Iranian navy in the Caspian, reportedly disabling multiple targets including missile boats. Iran's naval capacities, central to its regional reach, have been significantly impacted, according to military assessments.

Complicating matters, Moscow is closely monitoring the fluctuating diplomatic dynamics between Washington and Tehran, noting inconsistent messages from both sides. As Russia shares both a strategic alliance with Iran and a border along the Caspian Sea, Peskov's comments highlight the delicate balance of regional power at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)