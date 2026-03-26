West Bengal Ramps Up Security for Ram Navami Celebrations

The state of West Bengal has significantly tightened security measures to ensure peaceful Ram Navami celebrations. Around 3,000 police personnel will be deployed across the state to maintain law and order, according to senior officials.

Authorities have also prohibited the carrying of weapons and capped procession participants at 500. In sensitive areas like Howrah and Chandannagar, vigilance has been increased, with central forces on standby.

A high-level meeting at state secretariat Nabanna included top security officials to review strategies. Processions are set between March 26 and March 29, and authorities stress lawful compliance during the festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)