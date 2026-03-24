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High Court Intervenes in Telangana Disqualification Case

The Telangana High Court has demanded responses from the Speaker of the state assembly and MLA Danam Nagender regarding a petition challenging the dismissal of a disqualification plea. BJP leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy petitioned the court after his disqualification request was rejected. The case will continue on April 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:07 IST
High Court Intervenes in Telangana Disqualification Case
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The Telangana High Court has taken a significant step by issuing notices to the state's legislative assembly Speaker, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, and MLA Danam Nagender. This move comes in response to a petition challenging the Speaker's previous decision to dismiss a disqualification plea against Nagender.

The petition was filed by BJP floor leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, who is seeking to overturn the Speaker's March 11 order. The High Court has asked for counter-affidavits to be filed and has scheduled the next hearing for April 16.

The disqualification plea originates from allegations that two BRS MLAs, including Nagender, switched allegiance to the ruling Congress. Despite dismissing the disqualification requests against both Nagender and Kadiam Srihari, the Speaker's decision is now under judicial scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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