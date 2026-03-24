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India's First Passive Euthanasia: Harish Rana's Legacy of Dignity

Harish Rana became the first person in India legally allowed passive euthanasia, passing away after over 13 years in a coma. Following a Supreme Court ruling, his life support was withdrawn at AIIMS-Delhi. His case marks a pivotal moment in India's legal landscape, signifying a step towards recognizing dignity in death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:15 IST
India's First Passive Euthanasia: Harish Rana's Legacy of Dignity
  • Country:
  • India

Harish Rana, a BTech student from Panjab University, became a landmark figure in India as the first person permitted passive euthanasia.

Rana, who had been in a coma since a severe accident in 2013, passed away at AIIMS-Delhi. On March 11, the Supreme Court enabled this monumental decision, prioritizing the dignity of end-of-life choices.

The court highlighted the need for comprehensive legislation on passive euthanasia, urging respect for personal dignity. A specialized medical team ensured Rana's transition was dignified, setting a precedent for future cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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