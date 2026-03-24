India's First Passive Euthanasia: Harish Rana's Legacy of Dignity
Harish Rana became the first person in India legally allowed passive euthanasia, passing away after over 13 years in a coma. Following a Supreme Court ruling, his life support was withdrawn at AIIMS-Delhi. His case marks a pivotal moment in India's legal landscape, signifying a step towards recognizing dignity in death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Harish Rana, a BTech student from Panjab University, became a landmark figure in India as the first person permitted passive euthanasia.
Rana, who had been in a coma since a severe accident in 2013, passed away at AIIMS-Delhi. On March 11, the Supreme Court enabled this monumental decision, prioritizing the dignity of end-of-life choices.
The court highlighted the need for comprehensive legislation on passive euthanasia, urging respect for personal dignity. A specialized medical team ensured Rana's transition was dignified, setting a precedent for future cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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