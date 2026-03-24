India's First Passive Euthanasia: Harish Rana's Legacy of Dignity

Harish Rana, a BTech student from Panjab University, became a landmark figure in India as the first person permitted passive euthanasia.

Rana, who had been in a coma since a severe accident in 2013, passed away at AIIMS-Delhi. On March 11, the Supreme Court enabled this monumental decision, prioritizing the dignity of end-of-life choices.

The court highlighted the need for comprehensive legislation on passive euthanasia, urging respect for personal dignity. A specialized medical team ensured Rana's transition was dignified, setting a precedent for future cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)