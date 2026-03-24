Customs Foil Ganja Smuggling Attempt from Vietnam
Customs officials intercepted an attempted smuggling of 4.93 kg of Ganja by an Indian national from Vietnam. Concealed in baggage, the contraband was discovered at the airport. The suspect confessed to smuggling for financial gain and was arrested under the NDPS Act. Investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
Customs authorities have successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle Ganja from Vietnam at the local airport, resulting in the arrest of a passenger. The officials acted on specific intelligence and examined the baggage of an Indian national who had traveled from Vietnam via Brunei on March 19.
During the scrutiny, the authorities discovered 10 units of airtight polythene packets in the check-in baggage, containing approximately 4.93 kg of a green flowering substance believed to be Ganja. The suspicious packets were hidden among the passenger's personal belongings, an official statement revealed on Tuesday.
Upon questioning, the passenger admitted that the contraband was being transported for monetary reasons. Subsequently, he was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act). The investigation into the matter is ongoing, as authorities continue to probe deeper into the smuggling network involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Customs
- smuggling
- Ganja
- Vietnam
- airport
- arrest
- baggage
- NDPS Act
- contraband
- investigation
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