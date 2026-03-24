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Nitish Kumar Re-elected JD(U) President: A Journey of Development and Governance

Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, was re-elected unopposed as JD(U) national president, hailed for his 21 years of developmental work. His leadership is credited for improving Bihar's global respect and internal peace. Efforts to streamline urban development and tackle corruption in the state continue under his administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:30 IST
Nitish Kumar Re-elected JD(U) President: A Journey of Development and Governance
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, has been re-elected unopposed as the national president of the Janata Dal (United), a role he has held since Lalan Singh's resignation in December 2023. This decision affirms his 21-year tenure of developmental work at the helm of the NDA government in Bihar.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, praised Kumar for spearheading efforts that enhanced Bihar's global image and bolstered law and order in the state. Sinha emphasized that Kumar's leadership brought peace and stability, reducing crime and corruption while fostering respect among Biharis.

Sinha also addressed his department's strategies, including cracking down on illegal encroachments and hoardings, expected to generate over Rs 1,000 crore in revenue. Efforts are underway to streamline the Government e-Marketplace portal and uphold a 'zero tolerance' stance against corruption, alongside initiatives to monitor meat sales near schools and religious sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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