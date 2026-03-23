Madhya Pradesh Unveils Ambitious AI Mission to Revolutionize Governance

Madhya Pradesh is poised to elevate its governance structure with the introduction of the ambitious 'AI Mission,' a project announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. This initiative is set to harness the prowess of artificial intelligence to engineer a more transparent and citizen-friendly administration.

During a pre-cabinet meeting discussion, Yadav emphasized the significance of innovation in governance. The AI Mission will be implemented in stages, with plans to develop a robust AI infrastructure by 2026-27, deploy successful applications across government departments by 2027-28, and cement AI as a core administrative capability by 2028-29.

The proposal has already garnered substantial investor interest, with recent talks in Jaipur leading to Rs 5,055 crore in investment offers and projecting over 3,530 new jobs across various sectors. Such economic prospects signal an increase in confidence among investors regarding the state's forward-thinking industrial strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)