Madhya Pradesh Unveils Ambitious AI Mission to Revolutionize Governance
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the 'AI Mission' to improve governance efficiency through artificial intelligence. The phased mission aims to enhance transparency and citizen-centric services, while encouraging innovation. It also promises significant investments, reflecting growing trust in the state's industrial policies.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh is poised to elevate its governance structure with the introduction of the ambitious 'AI Mission,' a project announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. This initiative is set to harness the prowess of artificial intelligence to engineer a more transparent and citizen-friendly administration.
During a pre-cabinet meeting discussion, Yadav emphasized the significance of innovation in governance. The AI Mission will be implemented in stages, with plans to develop a robust AI infrastructure by 2026-27, deploy successful applications across government departments by 2027-28, and cement AI as a core administrative capability by 2028-29.
The proposal has already garnered substantial investor interest, with recent talks in Jaipur leading to Rs 5,055 crore in investment offers and projecting over 3,530 new jobs across various sectors. Such economic prospects signal an increase in confidence among investors regarding the state's forward-thinking industrial strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Powerica's IPO Charging Up: Investment Insights for Potential Stakeholders
DBS Bank India's Tax Payment Innovation: A New Era of Convenience
New Cockroach Species 'Neoloboptera peninsularis' Discovered with DNA Technology
Sebi Revolutionizes Investment: Foreign Portfolio Investors Gain New Settlement Option
Haryana's Kharif Krishi Mela-2026: A Glimpse into Future Farming Innovations