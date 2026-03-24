Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Alleged Break-In at Chinese Embassy in Tokyo

China has formally protested to Japan over an alleged intrusion at the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo. The incident involved a person claiming to be from Japan's Self-Defence Forces, who scaled the embassy wall on Tuesday morning.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian cited the occurrence as an escalation in tensions between the two nations, stoked in recent months by critical remarks from Japan's Prime Minister concerning China's intentions toward Taiwan.

The alleged intruder, believed to be a soldier, was detained and is under investigation. China has demanded a complete probe from Japan, highlighting a lapse in managing and disciplining its forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)