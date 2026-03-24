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Tensions Rise Over Alleged Assault in Nehru Colony

Members of an NGO in Nehru Colony were reportedly assaulted after intervening in a dispute over a dog allegedly beaten to death. A social media video shows a man with a stick. The police are investigating, with locals claiming the dog was aggressive. No official NGO complaint yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:34 IST
Tensions Rise Over Alleged Assault in Nehru Colony
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  • India

A reported altercation in Nehru Colony has raised tensions as members of a non-governmental organization (NGO) claim they were attacked with sticks. The incident unfolded when the group attempted to intervene after a man allegedly killed a dog, according to police reports.

A video circulating on social media depicts a man brandishing a stick during the confrontation. The NGO members allege that at least one individual from their group sustained injuries in the clash. Counterclaims from local residents suggest the animal in question had previously bitten children and attacked visitors, exacerbating the situation upon the NGO's arrival.

Sub-Inspector Neeraj Kumar, responsible for the Sainik Colony police chowki, reported that residents have filed a complaint against members of the NGO. As of now, the NGO has not filed any official complaint. Police authorities are conducting a thorough investigation and have pledged to take appropriate action based on verified facts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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