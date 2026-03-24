Delhi Youth Caught in Pistol Flaunting Scandal
An 18-year-old, identified as Vikash alias Ballu, was arrested in Delhi after a video on social media showed him flaunting and firing an illegal pistol. Police nabbed him using technical surveillance and intelligence. A pistol and ammunition were recovered, though he had no prior criminal record.
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An 18-year-old, identified as Vikash alias Ballu, was arrested in northwest Delhi after a viral video appeared on social media showcasing him brandishing and discharging an illegal weapon, officials reported on Tuesday.
The arrest was made possible through targeted operations utilizing technical surveillance and local intelligence, following the surfacing of the incriminating reel online. Authorities swiftly arranged a team to pinpoint and apprehend the suspect.
On March 21, acting upon reliable information, law enforcement laid a trap near Ramlila Ground. The youth attempted to escape through narrow lanes but was ultimately detained after a brief pursuit. The ensuing investigation led to the recovery of a .32 bore pistol and three live cartridges. Despite his lack of criminal history, the accused was known for flaunting illicit firearms on social media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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