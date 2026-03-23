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Arrest in Uttar Pradesh Over 'Anti-National' Social Media Post

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Shanu Malik for allegedly sharing 'anti-national' content related to Operation Sindoor on social media. Malik's arrest followed the discovery of a provocative video on Instagram. He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:31 IST
Arrest in Uttar Pradesh Over 'Anti-National' Social Media Post
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The Uttar Pradesh Police have taken action against a man accused of sharing 'anti-national' content linked to Operation Sindoor on social media platforms. The arrest occurred on Monday, following an investigation led by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal.

The accused, identified as Shanu Malik, hails from Sambhalheda village in the Mirapur area. Malik was found to have posted a video on Instagram deemed 'anti-national,' prompting police intervention.

The authorities have confiscated his mobile phone as a part of their inquiry. Malik has been charged under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, furthering the state's efforts to maintain national integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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