Jury Deadlock in Social Media Addiction Trial: Impact on Future Cases

A jury in Los Angeles has hit a stalemate in a groundbreaking social media addiction case involving Google and Meta. The tech giants are being sued over a young woman's claims of addiction to YouTube and Instagram, two widely used platforms owned by the respective companies.

Presiding Judge Carolyn B. Kuhl urged the jury to strive for a verdict, warning that failure to reach consensus would necessitate a retrial with a new jury. Deliberations have spanned over a week, highlighting the complexity and significance of the case.

Thousands of potential lawsuits could be impacted by the jury's decision, as parents, attorneys general, and school districts nationwide watch closely. The outcome could pave the way for future legal battles against social media companies, addressing concerns about youth addiction and its implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)