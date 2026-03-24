Tragedy in the Skies: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash

A Colombian Air Force plane crash resulted in the tragic loss of at least 34 lives on Monday. The aircraft, which was carrying 125 people, went down shortly after takeoff.

The crash occurred in the Putumayo department, according to the governor's statement. Emergency responders swiftly arrived on the scene, working tirelessly to manage the situation.

Authorities are currently probing the cause of the crash. While the investigation is underway, rescue operations are focused on providing aid and support to any survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)