Trump's Stance on Masks for Immigration Agents

President Donald Trump has expressed his viewpoint regarding mask use by immigration agents, stating that while he backs their protection during enforcement actions, he prefers no masks when they are assisting at U.S. airports.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump emphasized his opposition to mask use in airports, attributing current airport challenges to a mess caused by Democrats.

Trump's comments highlight the ongoing debate around mask mandates and their application in different scenarios related to immigration and public activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)