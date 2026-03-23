Trump's Stance on Masks for Immigration Agents
President Donald Trump expressed support for immigration agents wearing masks during enforcement actions. However, he opposes their use when assisting at U.S. airports, citing a 'Democrat caused mess.' His comments were made public through a post on Truth Social on Monday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has expressed his viewpoint regarding mask use by immigration agents, stating that while he backs their protection during enforcement actions, he prefers no masks when they are assisting at U.S. airports.
In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump emphasized his opposition to mask use in airports, attributing current airport challenges to a mess caused by Democrats.
Trump's comments highlight the ongoing debate around mask mandates and their application in different scenarios related to immigration and public activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- airports
- Truth Social
- Democrats
- policy
- public health
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