Empowering Villages: Haryana's Sustainable Water Governance Model
The Haryana Cabinet has endorsed a new policy for rural water management, aligning with the Jal Jeevan Mission's community-centered approach. This policy empowers Village Water and Sewerage Committees to manage local water supply, promoting sustainability, accountability, and increased revenue through effective resource management.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has sanctioned a revolutionary model for rural drinking water supply. The plan emphasizes a decentralized, community-managed approach in harmony with the Jal Jeevan Mission objectives.
A new operation and maintenance (O&M) policy will empower Village Water and Sewerage Committees (VWSC) to manage local resources under a government-community partnership. The Public Health Engineering Department will provide essential technical support.
Key objectives include enhanced infrastructure maintenance, improved service delivery, and increased accountability in water management. The policy, set to begin in April 2026, expects to boost revenue collection and instill community ownership, leading to robust and efficient local water governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SA Risks Missing SDGs: Govt Calls for Stronger PPPs to Drive Sustainability
Odisha Unveils Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0
Green Revolution: Delhi's Budget Boosts Development & Sustainability
Odisha Paves the Way for Water Abundance with Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0
Digital trust drives global growth and sustainability