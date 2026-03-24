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Empowering Villages: Haryana's Sustainable Water Governance Model

The Haryana Cabinet has endorsed a new policy for rural water management, aligning with the Jal Jeevan Mission's community-centered approach. This policy empowers Village Water and Sewerage Committees to manage local water supply, promoting sustainability, accountability, and increased revenue through effective resource management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:29 IST
Empowering Villages: Haryana's Sustainable Water Governance Model
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has sanctioned a revolutionary model for rural drinking water supply. The plan emphasizes a decentralized, community-managed approach in harmony with the Jal Jeevan Mission objectives.

A new operation and maintenance (O&M) policy will empower Village Water and Sewerage Committees (VWSC) to manage local resources under a government-community partnership. The Public Health Engineering Department will provide essential technical support.

Key objectives include enhanced infrastructure maintenance, improved service delivery, and increased accountability in water management. The policy, set to begin in April 2026, expects to boost revenue collection and instill community ownership, leading to robust and efficient local water governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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