Empowering Villages: Haryana's Sustainable Water Governance Model

The Haryana Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has sanctioned a revolutionary model for rural drinking water supply. The plan emphasizes a decentralized, community-managed approach in harmony with the Jal Jeevan Mission objectives.

A new operation and maintenance (O&M) policy will empower Village Water and Sewerage Committees (VWSC) to manage local resources under a government-community partnership. The Public Health Engineering Department will provide essential technical support.

Key objectives include enhanced infrastructure maintenance, improved service delivery, and increased accountability in water management. The policy, set to begin in April 2026, expects to boost revenue collection and instill community ownership, leading to robust and efficient local water governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)