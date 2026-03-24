U.S. Weighs Options on Nuclear Test Resumption

On Tuesday, a senior State Department official disclosed that the United States is currently evaluating methods to implement President Donald Trump's order to recommence nuclear weapons tests.

Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, Thomas DiNanno, confirmed during a Senate committee hearing that discussions about atmospheric nuclear tests have not yet taken place.

This revelation underscores the ongoing deliberations within the U.S. government regarding the controversial decision to reinitiate nuclear testing amid international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)