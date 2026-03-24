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U.S. Weighs Options on Nuclear Test Resumption

A senior State Department official revealed that the U.S. is evaluating methods to implement President Trump's directive to resume nuclear weapons tests, as Undersecretary Thomas DiNanno noted no discussions have occurred regarding atmospheric testing in a Senate committee meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:37 IST
U.S. Weighs Options on Nuclear Test Resumption
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, a senior State Department official disclosed that the United States is currently evaluating methods to implement President Donald Trump's order to recommence nuclear weapons tests.

Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, Thomas DiNanno, confirmed during a Senate committee hearing that discussions about atmospheric nuclear tests have not yet taken place.

This revelation underscores the ongoing deliberations within the U.S. government regarding the controversial decision to reinitiate nuclear testing amid international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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