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Middle East Conflict Escalates: Latest Casualties Reported

Conflict erupted in the Middle East after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, leading to retaliatory strikes across the region. Thousands have been killed, including civilians and military personnel in multiple countries. Casualty figures vary across reports and have not been independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:36 IST
Middle East Conflict Escalates: Latest Casualties Reported
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The Middle East is engulfed in conflict following attacks initiated by the U.S. and Israel on Iran on February 28, prompting Iran's retaliatory strikes against Israel, U.S. bases, and Gulf states.

The rights group HRANA reports that over 3,268 people have been killed, including 1,443 civilians. Discrepancies exist between these figures and official statements. Casualties include significant civilian losses in Lebanon, with the World Health Organization confirming over 100 children among the dead.

The situation remains dire, with each nation, including Iraq, UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, reporting fatalities. The conflict has sparked chaos and asymmetric warfare, affecting global diplomacy and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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