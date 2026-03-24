Bird Flu Outbreak in Chhattisgarh: 4,400 Chickens Perish at State-Run Farm
Approximately 4,400 chickens have died from avian influenza at a government poultry farm in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district. Authorities have ramped up surveillance within a 10-kilometer radius to contain the outbreak. Rapid Response Teams are handling culling, disposal, and monitoring tasks, with no human cases reported so far.
- Country:
- India
An avian influenza outbreak has resulted in the deaths of around 4,400 chickens at a state-run poultry farm in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, officials announced on Tuesday.
Joint Director of the Veterinary Department, Dr. GS Tanwar, reported that the chickens succumbed to the viral infection between March 19 and March 24. Tests conducted in Bhopal confirmed the presence of avian influenza.
Authorities have declared a one-kilometer radius as an 'infected zone' and a 10-kilometer radius for increased surveillance. Measures include culling, safe disposal, and strict monitoring of poultry movements. No human infections have been reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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