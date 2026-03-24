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Protest Over Cross-Border Drug Trade Sparks Violent Clashes in Nepal's Lumbini Province

A protest against cross-border drug trade in Nepal's Lumbini province turned violent, resulting in injuries to at least 11 security personnel. Triggered by the deaths of two youths, locals obstructed roads, prompting police intervention. Tear gas and aerial firing were used to disperse protesters; seven were detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:03 IST
Protest Over Cross-Border Drug Trade Sparks Violent Clashes in Nepal's Lumbini Province
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  • Country:
  • Nepal

A protest against the alleged cross-border trade of drugs in Nepal's Lumbini province led to a violent clash on Tuesday, leaving at least 11 security personnel injured.

The incident unfolded in Bardia district when locals, angered by the deaths of two youths allegedly from drug-related causes, obstructed the Nepalgunj-Gulariya road. This action prompted police to intervene forcefully.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramesh Bista stated that the police fired nine rounds in the air and used tear gas to control the situation as they were met with stone-pelting. Seven protesters were detained, and a police assistant head constable remains in hospital with serious injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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