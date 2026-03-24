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Kerala CM Defends Remark: Upholding Public Decorum

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended his curt response to a CPI(M) worker, during a public event, emphasizing the need for maintaining decorum. The incident involved Das P George, who attempted to question Vijayan, prompting the remark 'go and ask at home.' The situation reflects political tensions ahead of assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:47 IST
Kerala CM Defends Remark: Upholding Public Decorum
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Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan faced scrutiny after making a sharp remark towards a CPI(M) worker at a public event. This incident underscored the importance of maintaining decorum, according to Vijayan, who clarified his stance during a press meet.

At the event in Pathanamthitta, when CPI(M) worker Das P George attempted to pose a question, Vijayan responded with 'go and ask at home.' Later, Vijayan explained there are certain decencies to be observed at public events, which differ from press conferences.

George admitted his mistake in a TV interview, acknowledging the timing was inappropriate. Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal criticized Vijayan's conduct, suggesting the remark indicated his insecurity ahead of assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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