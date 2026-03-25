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Mehbooba Mufti Appeals for Reconsideration of Asiya Andrabi's Life Sentence

Mehbooba Mufti, leader of the Peoples' Democratic Party, urges the review of separatist Asiya Andrabi's life sentence, advocating for a reduction to 14 years. She emphasizes the need for humane treatment given Andrabi's age and past imprisonment, appealing for her release on parole.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:40 IST
Mehbooba Mufti Appeals for Reconsideration of Asiya Andrabi's Life Sentence
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  • India

In a bold move, Peoples' Democratic Party chairperson Mehbooba Mufti has called for a reevaluation of the life sentence handed to separatist figure Asiya Andrabi, advocating it be changed to a simpler 14-year term. Mufti argues for the humanization of the sentence, citing India's past practice and Andrabi's current age.

A NIA special court recently imposed a life term on Andrabi for her attempts to incite conflict against the Indian state. Despite disagreements with Andrabi's ideology, Mufti maintains her sentence should be reexamined on humanitarian grounds given her prolonged incarceration.

Mufti appeals for Andrabi's conditional release on parole, referencing past parole grants by the Indian government. Highlighting her party's commitment to environmental causes, Mufti initiated a tree-planting drive, encouraging public participation.

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