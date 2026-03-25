Drone Drama: Fire at Ust-Luga Port Quelled

The Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga in Russia faced a critical situation as a fire broke out following drone attacks. The incident was promptly addressed by regional authorities.

The Leningrad region's governor, Alexander Drozdenko, reported on Wednesday via Telegram that the fire was being managed effectively. He further detailed the magnitude of the threat, revealing that 33 drones had been neutralized over the north-western region.

Importantly, the governor confirmed there were no injuries resulting from the drone attacks, ensuring the safety of the region's residents amidst heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)