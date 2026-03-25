Left Menu

Drone Drama: Fire at Ust-Luga Port Quelled

A fire erupted at Russia's Ust-Luga port after drone attacks. The governor of Leningrad stated that 33 drones were downed with no injuries reported. Efforts are underway to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-03-2026 09:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 09:14 IST
Drone Drama: Fire at Ust-Luga Port Quelled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga in Russia faced a critical situation as a fire broke out following drone attacks. The incident was promptly addressed by regional authorities.

The Leningrad region's governor, Alexander Drozdenko, reported on Wednesday via Telegram that the fire was being managed effectively. He further detailed the magnitude of the threat, revealing that 33 drones had been neutralized over the north-western region.

Importantly, the governor confirmed there were no injuries resulting from the drone attacks, ensuring the safety of the region's residents amidst heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026