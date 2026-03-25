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Unlocking Freedom: Impact of the 'Support to Poor Prisoners' Scheme

The 'Support to Poor Prisoners' scheme has aided 458 prisoners in India by providing financial help to those unable to pay bail or fines due to economic constraints. Despite this, undertrial populations remain high. Legal reforms and infrastructure expansions are being considered to address overcrowding and trial delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:57 IST
Unlocking Freedom: Impact of the 'Support to Poor Prisoners' Scheme
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  • India

The Centre's 'Support to Poor Prisoners' scheme has notably assisted 458 prisoners, the Rajya Sabha learned on Wednesday. Addressing a query from TMC MP Saket Gokhale, the government revealed efforts to alleviate chronic prison overcrowding, despite the array of legal and technological advancements introduced to streamline the justice process.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, highlighted the scheme's role in providing financial support for those unable to post bail or pay fines, primarily due to financial hardship. The scheme, launched in 2023, aims to reduce burden on undertrials with updated guidelines to enhance its efficacy across states and Union territories.

Kumar emphasized ongoing legal reforms such as early release for first-time offenders and alternative sentencing for minor crimes. In response to persistent overcrowding, state governments have been charged with expanding prison facilities. Meanwhile, the proportion of undertrials modestly decreased over recent years, implying positive but slow progress.

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