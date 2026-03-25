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Mikaela Shiffrin Equals Record with Sixth World Cup Title

Mikaela Shiffrin secured her sixth women's World Cup overall Crystal Globe by finishing 11th in the giant slalom in Norway. Shiffrin, praised for her slalom discipline, shared her excitement and gratitude after equalling Annemarie Moser-Proell's record, further solidifying her place among skiing legends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:30 IST
Mikaela Shiffrin Equals Record with Sixth World Cup Title
Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin, the U.S. Alpine ski icon, clinched her sixth women's World Cup overall Crystal Globe during the final race of the season in Norway. Shiffrin needed to secure a top 15 position in the giant slalom held in Hafjell, Norway, and comfortably managed that by finishing 11th.

In an intense competition, Shiffrin was initially 17th after the first run. However, she improved to 11th place, securing 24 points, while her main competitor, Emma Aicher from Germany, faltered, dropping from third to 12th. Shiffrin expressed her emotional response to this achievement, acknowledging Aicher's impressive skiing.

Canada's Valerie Grenier claimed victory in the race, with Mina Fuerst Holtmann from Norway and Austria's Julia Scheib, who already sealed the giant slalom Crystal Globe, following closely. Shiffrin, a skiing luminary with 110 World Cup wins, continues to dominate the slalom discipline, a key contributor to her success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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