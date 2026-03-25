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Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Sudden U-turn on Women's Reservation Law

The Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making a sudden U-turn by attempting to implement the women's reservation law without completing delimitation and census processes. This move is seen as a 'weapon of mass diversion' to shift focus from foreign policy issues and energy crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 09:43 IST
Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Sudden U-turn on Women's Reservation Law
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent turn of events, the Congress party has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reversing his stance on the women's reservation law by seeking to implement it without the prerequisite delimitation and census operations.

The Congress has condemned this action as a diversionary tactic to distract public and media attention from ongoing foreign policy challenges and the country's energy crisis.

Meanwhile, the impending two-day special session intended for passing necessary amendments has been termed as a ploy to change the political narrative, with the prime minister reportedly attempting to gain strategic advantage amidst rising domestic pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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