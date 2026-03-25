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Russian Critique of US-South Korea Military Drills

Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, criticized the joint military exercises by the U.S. and South Korea, labeling them as 'open preparation for war'. The drills, launched in mid-March, are said by Washington and Seoul to be defensive, countering threats from North Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:37 IST
Russian Critique of US-South Korea Military Drills
Zakharova
  • Country:
  • Russia

The joint military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea have been labeled as 'open preparation for war' by Russia. Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, made this statement on Wednesday, expressing concern over the annual large-scale drills taking place in South Korea.

According to Zakharova, although the exercises were officially described as defensive, the activities involved and the equipment used suggest otherwise. She highlighted the maneuvers as being more than routine readiness tests but rather a provocative preparation for military conflict.

On the other hand, Washington and Seoul maintain that these drills, initiated in mid-March, are purely defensive, aimed at testing preparedness against potential military threats from North Korea. This differing perspective continues to highlight the tension and complex dynamics on the Korean Peninsula.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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