Delhi Jal Board's Ambitious Overhaul: A Leap Towards Efficient Water Management

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is set to enhance its water distribution and revenue systems by conducting a thorough study divided across six significant zones. This strategic initiative seeks to tackle the issue of non-revenue water (NRW), aiming for a significant reduction from 45% to 15%.

DJB's citywide program is designed to boost the efficiency and sustainability of water delivery services. The study, for which a tender has already been floated, will individually examine each zone's infrastructure, intending to create a comprehensive water master plan.

Addressing Delhi's water needs, DJB currently produces around 1,000 MGD against a required 1,250 MGD, leading to a 250 MGD shortage. With the new strategies, DJB aims to effectively manage its surface and groundwater resources, while planning for the future population's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)