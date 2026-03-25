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Delhi Jal Board's Ambitious Overhaul: A Leap Towards Efficient Water Management

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) aims to improve its water distribution system and revenue collection by reducing non-revenue water (NRW) from 45% to 15% through a study of six major zones. The effort involves assessing infrastructure and creating a master plan to ensure reliable water service delivery for the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:08 IST
Delhi Jal Board's Ambitious Overhaul: A Leap Towards Efficient Water Management
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The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is set to enhance its water distribution and revenue systems by conducting a thorough study divided across six significant zones. This strategic initiative seeks to tackle the issue of non-revenue water (NRW), aiming for a significant reduction from 45% to 15%.

DJB's citywide program is designed to boost the efficiency and sustainability of water delivery services. The study, for which a tender has already been floated, will individually examine each zone's infrastructure, intending to create a comprehensive water master plan.

Addressing Delhi's water needs, DJB currently produces around 1,000 MGD against a required 1,250 MGD, leading to a 250 MGD shortage. With the new strategies, DJB aims to effectively manage its surface and groundwater resources, while planning for the future population's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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