VP Calls for Ethical, Development at Global Conference on Integral Humanism
Linking philosophy with governance, the Vice President highlighted the importance of Kartavya (duty) and Seva (service) in public life.
- Country:
- India
Vice President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday virtually inaugurated an international academic conference on “Ekatma Manav Darshan – Bharat’s Worldview” at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, emphasising the need for value-based, holistic development in an increasingly fragmented world.
The three-day conference (March 25–27), organised by KSOU in collaboration with Prajna Pravah and the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, marks 60 years of Integral Humanism, a philosophy propounded by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.
Integral Humanism: A Framework for Modern Challenges
Highlighting the continued relevance of the philosophy, the Vice President described Integral Humanism as a civilisational framework that integrates individual well-being with societal harmony and ecological balance.
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Emphasises interconnectedness of individual, society, nature, and the universe
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Advocates a balanced approach guided by Dharma (righteousness)
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Promotes values such as truth, compassion, and service
“In a world marked by divisions, stress, and declining trust, this philosophy offers a path of harmony,” he noted.
Holistic Development Beyond Economic Growth
Shri Radhakrishnan stressed that true progress must go beyond material growth to encompass:
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Physical well-being (body)
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Mental and intellectual development (mind and intellect)
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Spiritual growth (soul)
He underscored that development must also remain in harmony with nature, reflecting India’s traditional worldview.
Kartavya and Seva in Governance
Linking philosophy with governance, the Vice President highlighted the importance of Kartavya (duty) and Seva (service) in public life.
He referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”, stating that the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 is rooted in:
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Inclusive growth
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Ethical governance
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Cultural and civilisational values
He also invoked the principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family) as central to India’s global outlook.
Technology Must Be Guided by Ethics
In the context of rapid technological advancements, the Vice President cautioned that:
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Technological progress must be aligned with human welfare
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Ethical guidance is essential to prevent misuse
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Development should adhere to the ideal of “Loka-Sangraha” (welfare of all)
He stressed that technology without values can deepen inequalities and social challenges.
Call for Action-Oriented Philosophy
Urging scholars and policymakers to move beyond theory, Shri Radhakrishnan called for:
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Practical application of Integral Humanism in policy frameworks
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Integration of ethical principles into governance and development
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Collaborative efforts to build a balanced and harmonious society
Academic Collaboration for Civilisational Dialogue
The conference brings together academics, thinkers, and policymakers to deliberate on India’s philosophical traditions and their relevance in contemporary global discourse.
The Vice President extended his best wishes for the success of the event, expressing confidence that such platforms will contribute to thought leadership rooted in Indian knowledge systems.