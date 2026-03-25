VP Calls for Ethical, Development at Global Conference on Integral Humanism

Vice President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday virtually inaugurated an international academic conference on “Ekatma Manav Darshan – Bharat’s Worldview” at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, emphasising the need for value-based, holistic development in an increasingly fragmented world.

The three-day conference (March 25–27), organised by KSOU in collaboration with Prajna Pravah and the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, marks 60 years of Integral Humanism, a philosophy propounded by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Integral Humanism: A Framework for Modern Challenges

Highlighting the continued relevance of the philosophy, the Vice President described Integral Humanism as a civilisational framework that integrates individual well-being with societal harmony and ecological balance.

Emphasises interconnectedness of individual, society, nature, and the universe

Advocates a balanced approach guided by Dharma (righteousness)

Promotes values such as truth, compassion, and service

“In a world marked by divisions, stress, and declining trust, this philosophy offers a path of harmony,” he noted.

Holistic Development Beyond Economic Growth

Shri Radhakrishnan stressed that true progress must go beyond material growth to encompass:

Physical well-being (body)

Mental and intellectual development (mind and intellect)

Spiritual growth (soul)

He underscored that development must also remain in harmony with nature, reflecting India’s traditional worldview.

Kartavya and Seva in Governance

Linking philosophy with governance, the Vice President highlighted the importance of Kartavya (duty) and Seva (service) in public life.

He referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”, stating that the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 is rooted in:

Inclusive growth

Ethical governance

Cultural and civilisational values

He also invoked the principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family) as central to India’s global outlook.

Technology Must Be Guided by Ethics

In the context of rapid technological advancements, the Vice President cautioned that:

Technological progress must be aligned with human welfare

Ethical guidance is essential to prevent misuse

Development should adhere to the ideal of “Loka-Sangraha” (welfare of all)

He stressed that technology without values can deepen inequalities and social challenges.

Call for Action-Oriented Philosophy

Urging scholars and policymakers to move beyond theory, Shri Radhakrishnan called for:

Practical application of Integral Humanism in policy frameworks

Integration of ethical principles into governance and development

Collaborative efforts to build a balanced and harmonious society

Academic Collaboration for Civilisational Dialogue

The conference brings together academics, thinkers, and policymakers to deliberate on India’s philosophical traditions and their relevance in contemporary global discourse.

The Vice President extended his best wishes for the success of the event, expressing confidence that such platforms will contribute to thought leadership rooted in Indian knowledge systems.