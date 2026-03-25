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Mukesh Kumar Praises Axar Patel's Leadership Ahead of IPL 2026

India and Delhi Capitals pacer Mukesh Kumar applauds Axar Patel's leadership, emphasizing his calm demeanor and positivity. Ahead of IPL 2026, Mukesh focuses on expanding his bowling skills, highlighting the importance of mastering variations for T20 success. Delhi Capitals begin their season against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:44 IST
Mukesh Kumar Praises Axar Patel's Leadership Ahead of IPL 2026
Mukesh Kumar (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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India and Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mukesh Kumar has commended Axar Patel for his leadership style, underscoring the all-rounder's serene demeanor and optimistic mindset. These qualities, Kumar believes, are instrumental in creating a supportive team environment.

During a press meet preceding the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Kumar described Patel as a player-friendly captain who promotes open dialogue and empowers his teammates to express themselves freely on the field.

Kumar has disclosed his aim to expand his bowling repertoire, concentrating on mastering essential variations for T20 cricket. He stressed the need for consistent length balls and refining the use of yorkers in high-pressure scenarios.

Delhi Capitals are set to kick off their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1. Following this, they will face Mumbai Indians on April 4, Gujarat Titans on April 8, and Chennai Super Kings on April 11.

The Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2026 includes notable players such as Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, and Axar Patel, among others.

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