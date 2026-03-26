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Experion Developers Under Fire: A Web of Financial Deceit

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has filed an FIR against Experion Developers and Experion Capital, linked to a money laundering investigation involving Religare Finvest. The complaint stems from fraudulent practices in insolvency procedures, allegedly increasing voting rights and influencing resolution plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:55 IST
Experion Developers Under Fire: A Web of Financial Deceit

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has taken legal action against Experion Developers Private Limited and Experion Capital Private Limited. An FIR has been filed on the grounds of fraud, triggered by a complaint from the Enforcement Directorate related to their investigation into money laundering at Religare Finvest Limited.

The investigation revealed that former promoters of Religare Finvest, Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, diverted Rs 2,036 crore through their controlled entities. Specifically, Rs 150 crore was used for land procurement at Gurugram's Sector 62. The Enforcement Directorate attached the land on February 4, 2020, uncovering misuse of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code during the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

Experion Developers, as the resolution applicant, and Experion Capital, shifting its voting rights in the Committee of Creditors, have stood at the center of these controverted activities. The FIR alleges coercion and manipulation of voting permissions to favor Experion's resolution plan, underscoring a complex financial maneuvering scheme.

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