Viral Conversion Claims Found Unsubstantiated by Delhi Police

A viral video alleging religious conversion in the Nihal Vihar area of outer Delhi has been found to be unsubstantiated, according to Delhi Police officials. The police clarified that no communal angle has been established in connection with the claims made by a woman residing in the area.

The investigation, conducted by the station house officer after the video gained attention on social media, revealed that the neighborhood comprises nine Hindu and five Muslim families sharing a peaceful co-existence. No grievances from Hindu families against their Muslim neighbors were reported during the inquiry.

Authorities noted that allegations regarding forced religious conversion have been made by the woman for 15 to 16 months but have been consistently found baseless. The area remains calm, and no reports of communal tension have emerged, underscoring the peaceful nature of the locality.

(With inputs from agencies.)