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Kremlin Encourages Continued U.S. Mediation in Ukraine Conflict

The Kremlin maintains open dialogue with the United States regarding the Ukraine conflict, encouraging ongoing U.S. mediation efforts. A Russian parliamentary delegation may visit the U.S. to further discussions, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the two nations to achieve a peaceful resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:37 IST
Kremlin Encourages Continued U.S. Mediation in Ukraine Conflict
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Russia remains engaged in dialogue with the United States in hopes of resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov emphasized Moscow's commitment to maintaining contact with U.S. representatives and welcomed American efforts to create conducive conditions for a diplomatic settlement.

The anticipated visit by Russian lawmakers to the U.S. aims to bolster these dialogues, promoting mutual interests and cooperation.

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