Pakistan Offers Peace Mediation in US-Iran Conflict
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared Pakistan's readiness to mediate in the US-Iran conflict, following reports of backchannel efforts with Egypt and Turkiye. Islamabad is willing to host talks, with support from major powers. Concerns grow over escalating tensions in West Asia and the Gulf region.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his nation's readiness to facilitate peace talks between the United States and Iran, signaling an effort to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The announcement comes as Pakistan is reportedly engaged in backdoor negotiations alongside Egypt and Turkiye for a peaceful resolution in the region.
The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan's commitment to dialogue, extending a hand as a potential host for meaningful and conclusive talks, should the US and Iran concur. This development follows international media speculation about Islamabad being a possible venue for discussions, as hostilities intensify.
In recent developments, US President Donald Trump acknowledged Sharif's offer on his Truth Social platform. Meanwhile, various sources indicate Pakistan's diplomatic channels are actively engaged, with intermediaries reportedly delivering communications between the US and Tehran amid growing concerns of regional instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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