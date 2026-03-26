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Zelenskiy's Donbas Cession Comment Sparks Russian Approval

Russia has expressed pleasure over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's claim that the U.S. has conditioned security guarantees on Kyiv ceding Donbas. Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev stated that Zelenskiy's comment, made in a Reuters interview, was welcomed by Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:18 IST
Zelenskiy's Donbas Cession Comment Sparks Russian Approval
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent development, Russia has reacted positively to remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy regarding the contentious eastern region of Donbas.

Zelenskiy indicated in an interview with Reuters that the United States is reportedly linking its security guarantees to Ukraine ceding the disputed Donbas territory to Russia.

Kremlin special envoy Kirill Dmitriev commented that Zelenskiy's statement was well received in Moscow, suggesting a potential shift in ongoing geopolitical dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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