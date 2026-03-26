In a recent development, Russia has reacted positively to remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy regarding the contentious eastern region of Donbas.

Zelenskiy indicated in an interview with Reuters that the United States is reportedly linking its security guarantees to Ukraine ceding the disputed Donbas territory to Russia.

Kremlin special envoy Kirill Dmitriev commented that Zelenskiy's statement was well received in Moscow, suggesting a potential shift in ongoing geopolitical dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)