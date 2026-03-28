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Russian Forces Claim Control Over Brusivka

The Russian Defence Ministry announced that its forces have seized the village of Brusivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The claim was reported by state news agency RIA, but Reuters has been unable to independently verify the battlefield report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:47 IST
Russian Forces Claim Control Over Brusivka
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry has announced the capture of Brusivka, a village located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This development was reported by the Russian state news agency RIA on Saturday.

Despite the announcement, there has been no independent confirmation of this claim, as Reuters has been unable to verify the situation on the ground independently.

This comes amidst ongoing tensions and military activities in the region as the conflict continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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