Tragedy on Lokra Road: Speeding Thar Claims Three Lives

In a devastating incident on Friday night, a speeding Mahindra Thar SUV mowed down two young boys and their grandfather in Khod village, leaving a family in mourning. The tragedy unfolded as the family was returning home around 11 pm near Lokra Road, Pataudi.

The victims, identified as Zayed Khan and Ishant, aged eight and ten, died on the spot, while their grandfather, Subhash, later succumed to his injuries. The family, hailing from Milkpur village in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, had been visiting relatives before the tragedy struck.

Police have apprehended the accused, 25-year-old Deepanshu from Goriyawas village in Gurugram, whose SUV was abandoned at the scene. Investigations are underway, focusing on whether the accused was under the influence of alcohol during the incident, said Pataudi SHO Brahm Prakash.