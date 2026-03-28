Left Menu

Tragedy on Lokra Road: Speeding Thar Claims Three Lives

A speeding SUV struck down two boys and their grandfather in Khod village. The driver, Deepanshu from Gurugram, was arrested by Pataudi police. Victims Zayed Khan, Ishant, and their grandfather Subhash, succumbed to injuries. The incident occurred near Lokra Road, Pataudi, late on Friday night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:26 IST
Tragedy on Lokra Road: Speeding Thar Claims Three Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident on Friday night, a speeding Mahindra Thar SUV mowed down two young boys and their grandfather in Khod village, leaving a family in mourning. The tragedy unfolded as the family was returning home around 11 pm near Lokra Road, Pataudi.

The victims, identified as Zayed Khan and Ishant, aged eight and ten, died on the spot, while their grandfather, Subhash, later succumed to his injuries. The family, hailing from Milkpur village in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, had been visiting relatives before the tragedy struck.

Police have apprehended the accused, 25-year-old Deepanshu from Goriyawas village in Gurugram, whose SUV was abandoned at the scene. Investigations are underway, focusing on whether the accused was under the influence of alcohol during the incident, said Pataudi SHO Brahm Prakash.

TRENDING

1
Bengaluru South Unveils Ambitious 2026-27 Urban Revamp Budget

Bengaluru South Unveils Ambitious 2026-27 Urban Revamp Budget

 India
2
CPI(M) Criticizes Congress Over Housing Promises and Misinformation

CPI(M) Criticizes Congress Over Housing Promises and Misinformation

 India
3
Sectarian Tensions Erupt in Central Syria's Christian Town

Sectarian Tensions Erupt in Central Syria's Christian Town

 Global
4
Mystery Call: The Elon Musk Connection

Mystery Call: The Elon Musk Connection

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026