Unraveling the Grim Enigma: Mass Grave Discovery in Kericho

A shocking discovery was made in Kericho, western Kenya, as authorities exhumed 33 bodies from a mass grave in a church-owned cemetery.

Homicide detectives identified the remains as having been transferred from Nyamira District Hospital's morgue, sparking an investigation into their legal disposal.

Amidst this troubling case, questions about government involvement and human rights violations loom large, echoing previous mass-grave incidents in the country.