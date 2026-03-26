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Unraveling the Grim Enigma: Mass Grave Discovery in Kericho

Authorities in Kenya have exhumed 33 bodies from a mass grave in Kericho, believed to have been moved from Nyamira District Hospital. Investigations are ongoing to determine if the transfers were legal. This incident adds to concerns over human rights abuses and unexplained mass burials in Kenya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:07 IST
Unraveling the Grim Enigma: Mass Grave Discovery in Kericho
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  • Country:
  • Kenya

A shocking discovery was made in Kericho, western Kenya, as authorities exhumed 33 bodies from a mass grave in a church-owned cemetery.

Homicide detectives identified the remains as having been transferred from Nyamira District Hospital's morgue, sparking an investigation into their legal disposal.

Amidst this troubling case, questions about government involvement and human rights violations loom large, echoing previous mass-grave incidents in the country.

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