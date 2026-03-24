Taliban Releases U.S. Detainee: A Diplomatic Standoff

The Afghan Taliban government has released U.S. detainee Dennis Coyle, detained for over a year. However, Washington has indicated that this gesture alone isn't enough to alter Kabul's designation as a 'state sponsor of wrongful detention.'

In a statement, the Taliban's foreign ministry noted that Coyle's release followed a request from his mother, aligning with the Islamic festival of Eid al-Fitr. Yet the U.S. State Department maintains its earlier stance, observing that more comprehensive actions—beyond Coyle's release—are required, including the safe return of other wrongfully detained Americans.

While the Taliban foreign minister stated that detentions are not politically motivated but follow judicial procedures, significant diplomatic efforts continue. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose direct action led to Coyle's release, acknowledged the roles of the UAE and Qatar in advocating for American detainees in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)