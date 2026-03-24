Left Menu

Taliban Releases U.S. Detainee: A Diplomatic Standoff

The Afghan Taliban released U.S. detainee Dennis Coyle after more than a year, yet Washington insists on further actions before altering its 'state sponsor of wrongful detention' label. Despite Coyle's release, the U.S. calls for the return of all unjustly detained Americans in Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:32 IST
Taliban Releases U.S. Detainee: A Diplomatic Standoff

The Afghan Taliban government has released U.S. detainee Dennis Coyle, detained for over a year. However, Washington has indicated that this gesture alone isn't enough to alter Kabul's designation as a 'state sponsor of wrongful detention.'

In a statement, the Taliban's foreign ministry noted that Coyle's release followed a request from his mother, aligning with the Islamic festival of Eid al-Fitr. Yet the U.S. State Department maintains its earlier stance, observing that more comprehensive actions—beyond Coyle's release—are required, including the safe return of other wrongfully detained Americans.

While the Taliban foreign minister stated that detentions are not politically motivated but follow judicial procedures, significant diplomatic efforts continue. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose direct action led to Coyle's release, acknowledged the roles of the UAE and Qatar in advocating for American detainees in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026