Left Menu

Cracking Down on Social Media Crimes: Arrests in Obscene Video Circulation

Two individuals in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar were arrested for circulating obscene videos of victims connected to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat on social media. Kharat, previously arrested for alleged rape, is under investigation for multiple crimes. Authorities emphasize a strong stance against sharing such videos, warning of immediate legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:13 IST
Cracking Down on Social Media Crimes: Arrests in Obscene Video Circulation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar, police apprehended two individuals alleged to have distributed obscene videos featuring victims of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, a senior official reported Thursday.

Kharat, detained on March 18 due to persistent rape allegations, is mired in investigations that unveiled his exploitation network spanning several years. Disturbingly, explicit videos emerged on numerous social media platforms, prompting rapid action by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Identified as Rahul Gangadhar Shinde and Yogesh Pandharinath Aadhav, the arrested suspects face charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, while police continue efforts to capture an accomplice. SPI Somnath Ghughe affirmed decisive legal measures against those propagating such content, including social media group administrators. Meanwhile, SIT head IPS officer Tejaswini Satpute urged restraint in sharing distressing footage, noting at least six ongoing cases tied to Kharat involving severe offenses such as rape, human sacrifice, and black magic.

TRENDING

1
Navigating Change: Reforming Global Trade

Navigating Change: Reforming Global Trade

 Global
2
Lando Norris' McLaren Revival: Chasing F1 Glory

Lando Norris' McLaren Revival: Chasing F1 Glory

 Global
3
Interception Fallout: Missile Debris in Abu Dhabi Claims Lives

Interception Fallout: Missile Debris in Abu Dhabi Claims Lives

 United Arab Emirates
4
Punjab Police Busts Inter-State Illegal Weapons Supply Network

Punjab Police Busts Inter-State Illegal Weapons Supply Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026